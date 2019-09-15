“Infinity War” and “Endgame” in 7 minutes. Dance team video goes viral

We can’t resist showing you this. “Infinity War” and “Endgame” zapped into 7 minutes by a dance team. The same dance team who brought you Harry Potter magic last year.
This time the Walden Grove, Arizona PAC dance team put a whole new spin on the biggest film ever…brevity!
The team set the internet on viral fire with Marvel’s heroes setting the tone for homecoming.
Pep rallies may never be the same!
