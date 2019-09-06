Human remains found in Ogden storage unit

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden police are investigating after human remains were found in a storage unit Thursday.

Police said a group of people were hired to clean out the storage shed, but when they got inside they found the remains.

Officers said they were called out to the Stock N Lock off 2868 Grant Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We determined it was indeed human remains. The decomposition was as such we have not identified if it was a female or a male,” said Lt. Brian Eynon with the Ogden Police Department.

Ramona Saucedl lives next door to the facility. She was shocked to find out human remains were found in one of the storage units close to her home.

“I don’t know it was just kind of scary because a month ago I kind of like smelled something,” she said.

Police don’t have a timeframe for how long the remains were inside the unit because it appeared to be with other items.

“I can tell you it was suspicious in how the body was found inside the storage unit,” said Lt. Eynon. “There was a lot of storage stuff inside the storage unit and so it was discovered after some of that was moved and that’s all we know.”

Detectives are following up on a few leads to find out who the person is. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow morning and we hope to learn more information then.

