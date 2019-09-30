How Make-a-Wish Utah is granting more wishes across the Beehive state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Make-a-Wish Utah is known for granting wishes for kids throughout the state battling cancer and other afflictions.
Right now, Make-a-Wish says it is granting more wishes than ever before, the organization is also seeing an increase in Wish referrals.
Monday, Jared Perry, CEO of Make-a-Wish Utah stopped by ABC4 News Midday with information on the latest initiative Drives for Wishes, in a partnership with Strong Automotive Group.
There are few experiences more powerful than making a wish come true. Help grant a wish by making a direct donation during our Drive for Wishes event, or consider starting your own wish fundraiser.
If you’d like more information you can click over to the Make-a-Wish Utah website.
