Horatio Alger Association Scholarships

Giving people a chance to succeed no matter their adversity. The Horatio Alger Association honors the achievements of outstanding individuals in our society who have succeeded in spite of adversity.

Erika Hill, State Field Director, stopped by the show to talk about scholarship opportunities. There are two scholarship available through the fall application. The first is the National Scholarship, which is awarded to 106 students across the country and generally two from Utah in the amount of $25,000.

More information and the scholarship application can be found at scholars.horatioalger.org.