Herriman family of nine escapes house fire

A Herriman family of nine is safe after their home in the Ken Cove area is ravaged by flames on Saturday.

What remains of Jessica Farnsworth’s home now is a charred shell.

“I was inside taking care of the kids, and my husband went tearing through the house and called the fire department,” said Farnsworth.

This was just after four o’clock Saturday afternoon.

It was a rush to make sure everyone made it out safely.

“The only things that came to mind were grab my kids and my dog,” said Farnsworth. “I have seven kids. The oldest is 10. Our baby is 7-months-old.”

More than 40 firefighters from Unified, West Jordan and Bluffdale departments as well as Herriman Police and Dominion Energy worked to put out the flames.

“Upon arrival, we did find a field fire as well as the structure was starting to become involved as well as several vehicles,” said Matthew McFarland, Spokesman for Unified Fire Authority.

So, crews divided into teams to fight the flames.

“They split into attacks,” said McFarland. “One structural, and one wild land attack crew.”

Despite their efforts, crews weren’t able to save the home.

“Unfortunately, it looks like this structure is probably a loss,” said McFarland.

Officials say it’s too early to determine the damage costs.

In the midst of this tragedy, there is an outpouring of support for the Farnsworth family.

“We’ve had neighbors stopping by,” said Farnsworth. “People dropping off toys, diapers I grabbed nothing for the kids. They’ve brought shoes, offers of places to stay.”

Thankfully, Jessica has family that live locally.

She says she will stay with them as her family determines what’s next.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe page to help the Farnsworth family during this time.