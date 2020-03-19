Here’s how you can help Volunteers of America in addressing needs of homeless during coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Volunteers of America, a nonprofit which operates shelter and congregate living programs for the homeless, is working with several organizations to ensure the cleanliness of these living areas in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Volunteers of America focuses on the needs of the homeless population struggling with mental health issues and substance use disorder. The organization is working with the Utah Department of Health, Salt Lake County Health Department, and 4th Street Clinic to properly implement cleanliness procedures to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

In addition, Volunteers of America is separating clients with respiratory symptoms, issuing them masks, and directing them to medical professionals.

Volunteers of America is asking the public for help in serving vulnerable individuals through donating any cleaning and disinfectant supplies, not limited to Clorox wipes, disinfectant spray, non-alcohol hand sanitizer, and health supplies such as face masks and no touch thermometers. Financial contributions are welcome.

Visit voaut.org for a complete list of needed items or to donate.

