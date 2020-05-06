Happy three year anniversary, Fav Bistro!

Fav Bistro is celebrating their three-year anniversary! They are today’s featured restaurant in our Save the Faves series. We got spoiled sampling a few of their delicious items.

Pineapple Fried Rice Jasmine rice with turmeric, onion, carrot, pineapple, bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, and cashews. When dining in, this dish is served in a fresh pineapple shell!

Lychee Curry House Special has curry paste, coconut milk, onion, carrot, baby corn, bell pepper, tomato, and lychee.



Sticky Wings are deep fried, sweet, sour and savory. This crispy treat takes a bit longer to be served. This one can be made vegan, as well as gluten free.

Fav Bistro is currently open for takeout, curbside pick up, and delivery! Open daily from 10am-8pm, and until 9pm on Friday and Saturday. Online ordering can be done on the website, just look for the order button to get started!

Fav Bistro is online at favbistro.com, facebook and located at Location 1984 East Murray Holladay Road, Holladay Utah 84117