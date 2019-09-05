GTU hosts judge fair food

We all know that the food is one of the best parts about the Utah State Fair! That’s why we pulled in Charlotte Hancey to walk us through some of the best.

If you’re looking for a hot drink, the butter beer is the way to go. Charlotte said you can think of it as a butterscotch latte. Served with whipped cream and homemade rum sauce, this is sure to satisfy.

Also featured was a cheesecake stuffed scone with a blueberry topping and deep fried Kit Kat.

While they’re all quite tasty, the one that took the ribbon for our hosts was the deep fried bacon cheeseburger. Stuffed with French fries, bacon, pickles, basically everything you want in a burger, it has!

Stop by the food competitions and be a judge for yourself. From cupcakes and pies to salsa and the ultimate grilled cheese, there’s a plethora of options at the Utah State Fair!