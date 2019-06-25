Grilled Watermelon Feta Stacked Salad Recipe

Did someone say watermelon? Kendra Nani joined us in the studio today to make this mouthwatering Grilled Watermelon Feta Stacked Salad.

Watermelon is the ideal summer treat, so why not mix it up a bit? This salad is simple and fast with only a few ingredients. You are definitely going to want to try this at home!

Grilled Watermelon Feta Stacked Salad

Ingredients:

8 ounces whole feta cheese, cut into four smaller squares (length wise, they should be about 3×3 inches)

1/2 large watermelon cut into 8 squares the same size as feta

2 cups arugula

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil

