“Going Agg” ABC4.COM docu-series on Aggie Football debuts August 25th

Sep 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Darreus Rogers (1) is defended by Utah State Aggies safety Devin Centers (37) during a NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- “Going Agg” is a 22-minute docu-series that will follow Utah State University’s football team’s quest for a Mountain West Conference championship.

With unprecedented access, ABC4.COM will follow the team from the start of fall camp through the end of bowl season.

Over the course of 15 weeks, “Going Agg” will take viewers on the practice field and inside the locker room and weight room as the coaches and players prepare for the grueling season ahead.

Armed with the conference’s best quarterback, head coach Gary Anderson returns to the Cache Valley to build upon the success from a team that won 11 games last season.