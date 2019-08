SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Girls from eight different states are learning about empowerment through a wrestling camp.

Sixty girls attending “Wrestle Like a Girl, Girl Empowerment” from Utah, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Idaho, California and Arizona, are attending the two-day camp and are talking with Salt Lake County Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Sally Roberts, the founder/CEO of the organization and a two-time bronze medalist.

