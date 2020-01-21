Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) -- A kitten in Tigard is getting around on two legs and a snazzy set of wheels thanks to a little help from his human friends. Now he's ready to find a permanent home.

A good Samaritan found "Turbo Joe" last fall, noticing the kitten dragging himself by his front legs. It turned out Joe had some sort of accident months earlier that paralyzed him from the waist down. He was taken to Meow Village, a non-profit that works to treat and rehome feral cats, and placed with a first-time cat foster parent.