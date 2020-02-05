Freshen up your wardrobe for spring

Spring is not quite here, but it’s close! If you’ve exhausted your winter wardrobe, don’t fret, stylist Preston Tait said it’s okay to start incorporating spring clothes now!

Here is how to transition from winter to spring apparel without spending a fortune.

Tait began with suggesting to a buy a new pair of light pants. He mentioned how winter is the time to wear earth tones and darker colors, but a light pair of pants will still be stylish with winter tops.

Accessories are everything. That color pop of a bandanna on your neck or colored earrings will give you that extra flare. Preston said to pair black pants with a bright colored shirt because it’s bright and the black balances it out for the winter.

Floral dresses are great for spring, but who says you cant wear them in the winter? Here is how to do it. Make sure the base color is dark, and you’ll be able to wear it now through spring.

You don’t have to spend a great amount to look great. If you want more ideas, follow Preston on Instagram: @preston_tait .