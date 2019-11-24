Fourth graders and their families can get into national parks free for a year

According to the Grand Canyon National Park Service, fourth graders and their families can visit Grand Canyon National Park and other federal lands for free for a year.

Did you know the Every Kid Outdoors program gives fourth graders, and their family members free access to Grand Canyon National Park, and over 2,000 federal lands? Learn more at https://t.co/Xjc3FdUfJl pic.twitter.com/1W34FF6iaP — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) November 24, 2019

This deal is offered through the Every Kid Outdoors Program. Fourth grade students can visit the program’s website and complete an online adventure to obtain the pass.

Students must print and bring a hard copy of the pass with them when visiting federal lands, according to the website. Electronic copies will not be accepted. Each pass has an individuals code which prevents the passes from being copied or shared.

Fourth grade teachers can print out an activity for students to complete and distribute passes to each child in their class.

Please click here for official rules and instructions.