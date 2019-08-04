Firefighters say Holladay mansion is a ‘Total loss’

HOLLADAY (ABC4 News) – 30 units including nearly 80 firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a house fire in Holladay. Crews say the structure is three stories, nearly 25,000 square feet spread over three floors.

The fire is on private property located at 6085 S Tolcate Woods Ln. in Holladay.

Unified Fire Authority PIO Ryan Love said that crews initially entered the house to battle the fire but found that the floor was unstable because of fire in the basement. Crews are now restricted to fighting the fire only from outside. He says the structure is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.