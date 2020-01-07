Firefighters responded to potential business fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City responded to a what was thought to be a structure fire in Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to 200 South Navajo Street which is just off I-80 around 3:30 a.m. but left the scene just before 4:30 a.m. and gave what looked like the all-clear.
No other details were released.
