Exclusive: Neighbor who called 911 explains North Logan stabbing scene

The North Park Police Department has charged 28-year-old Shawn Andrews with One Count First Degree Felony Murder and Three Counts of Second Degree Felony Obstruction of Justice in the death of his mother 67-year-old Debra Andrews.

In a press release on Sunday, police say Shawn is being held without bail in the Cache County Jail.

It’s after police were called to the North Pointe Apartments in North Logan Saturday night.

The initial call was for an unconscious female. When officers arrived they declared Debra dead on scene.

According to the release, police say Debra was stabbed at least once, and there was evidence implicating Shawn killed her.

Neighbors who spoke to ABC4 off-camera on Sunday were very shaken by the news.

“We heard loud commotion going upstairs sounded like everyone was wrestling,” one shared. “We heard two voices yelling at each other, and then we heard ‘help call 911’.”

It was then when the neighbor ran upstairs to Debra’s apartment to see what was happening.

“One of the brothers was running down the steps, and we continued going upstairs and knocked on the door. He said ‘come in.’ He was on the floor holding his mom, and there was a pretty nice gash on her back. At that point, he was just rocking her. I handed my spouse my phone. She called 911.”

Another neighbor arrived home after work to see several police cars.

“That doesn’t feel comforting that something like that happened so easy around here that’s for sure,” he said. “It makes you just wonder who your neighbors are sometimes. You know? You think you might know them, but that’s an indication that you really don’t know somebody.”

North Park Police are extending their condolences to Debra’s family and friends.

Debra’s body is being examined by the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office which will determine her manner and cause of death.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.