Episode 17 – Real Sports Live

The Toronto Raptors are one win away from their first NBA title. Even with the possibility of Kevin Durant returning, can the Raptors close out the champs? The Utah Jazz are almost done bringing in players for pre-draft workouts. Who do they have their sights set on at #23? Donnie Tillman is leaving the Utes for at least this season. What does that mean for this young team? Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake team up on the golf course for a good cause and Tony Finau is ready for pebble beach and the U.S. open. Plus, we’ll sit down with the voice of the Utah Jazz Craig Bolerjack to talk about our all-time Utah jazz teams.
Listen here: https://share.transistor.fm/s/440e18e2