Episode 17 – Real Sports Live

Free family-friendly movies are at different Salt Lake City parks each week during June and July this year. Friday Night Flicks will be shown on a large inflatable screen and popcorn is free while it lasts.

Bring your blankets, pillows, and low back chairs to enjoy a neighborhood party under the stars at a park near you! Show up any time after 7:30pm to secure your spot, enjoy music, lawn games, trivia, giveaways, and community booths from sponsors.