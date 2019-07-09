Eat and drink at this Salt Lake City event! Ryan Lowder, owner of Copper Onion & The Daily, and Tracey Thompson joined us on the show to talk about the 5th annual Eat Drink SLC event.

The event, sponsored by Tracy Aviary, will feature the best restaurants and bars in the state. Award-winning wineries and breweries will be present as well. With over 70 vendors this is a night you won’t want to miss! Plus, 100% of the proceeds will go to non-profit organizations in Utah.

Ryan also shared a Cucumber Salad and Mochi Muffin on the show that will be served at the show. Don’t miss the mouthwatering cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, and togarashi peanut brittle.

To try these food items and much more head to Eat Drink SLC on Wednesday, July 10 at Tracy Aviary from 6:30 to 9:30.

For more information visit eatdrinkslc.com.