E-Bikes allowed in some of Utah’s National Parks

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) -You can soon power your way through two national parks and two national monuments in southeastern Utah on your electric bicycle.

Park Service officials say the new policy will take effect Tuesday in Canyonlands and Arches national parks and in Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments. Visitors to these site will be allowed to ride both traditional and e-bikes on paved and unpaved roads open to the public, but not on trails.

But keep in mind, the parks don’t have charging stations and generators aren’t allowed in the back country.



