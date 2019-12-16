DIY with She Builder for the holidays

The lovely Miranda Webster, from She Builder, came on to show us some D.I.Y. gifts for the holidays. Not only are these fun and creative gifts they’re also so simple to prepare for.
Chicken Wire FramesSupplies needed:

  • Frame
  • Spraypaint
  • Chicken wire
  • Wire cutters
  • Staple gun
  • Clothespins

These frames are so versatile! They can be used to display photos, artwork, Christmas cards, jewelry, etc.
DIY Hook BoardsSupplies needed:

  • Wood
  • Hooks
  • Screwdriver
  • Hardware to hang

Hook boards are a cinch to make and everybody loves them! Hang your keys, hats, stockings you name it! 
Stencil Lettered SignsSupplies needed:

  • Wood
  • Stencils
  • Paint
  • Stenciling paintbrush
  • Drill
  • Wire  

Personalize these signs however you like! Names, words, holiday phrases etc. Small signs can even double as ornaments or stocking tags!
These gifts are unique and show you really put thought into the recipient. If you want more D.I.Y. gift ideas, go to Miranda’s website shebuilder.com or find her on Instagram and Facebook @shebuilder.

