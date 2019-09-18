David Osmond shares latest projects and happenings

“It’s the best day of my life,” says performer and TV Host, David Osmond. And his infectious personality and energy just about convinces you it’s true!

David Osmond joined us live to talk about his new album and new projects. His debut album with Caleb Chapman is releasing soon and they are doing a launch concert on October 4th to celebrate the album.

David has also been hosting his television show Wonderama! Not only is it super fun and hilarious, Wonderama is also educational. With slime, pies to the face, and science experiences, it’s great for kids of all ages.

Davids launch concert will be on October 4th at the Covey Center. You can buy tickets at www.provo.org