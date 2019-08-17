Community and businesses rally together to help families in need of back-to-school basics

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Students in need of basic school supplies were treated by local businesses and the community with a back-to-school shopping event.

On Saturday morning, families and their students went to Redwood Elementary School where they walked into a room where students received a new pair of shoes, sock and underwear; backpacks pre-filled with school supplies; immunizations; and a place to get a fresh hair cut.

Outside the school, adults were also able to get a new pair of shoes and a hair cut.

Redwood Elementary School has 610 students. According to a press release, every student is receiving free and reduced lunch based on household income levels.

