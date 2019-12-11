Coalition against homelessness combats claims that there aren’t enough beds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— The Coalition to End Homelessness helps govern the three new homeless resource centers. Tuesday, it held a routine meeting.

The focus was to evaluate services since The Road Home closed back in November, and to educate the community.

Before data was released, the coalition took time to clear the air about bed availability.

According to the state, from November 22 to December 5 all three resource centers were at a 94 percent capacity.

The coalition says despite beds filling up fast, no one is ever turned away.

They say there are other options that take patience from the person seeking help.

Moving forward, the coalition says overcoming gaps in the system starts with better communication.

Related: State officials say there are beds available for homeless

“We wanted to ensure that regardless of where they were accessing the system that as a community, and as partners within the community, and at this table, we could really start to work together and have this open dialogue and conversations in terms of the needs,” Jen Godfrey Utah Community Action said.

One new way folks dealing with homelessness can get help is by calling 801-990-9999, a 24-hour hotline.

Last month, the state says that number was called 800 times.

The coalition wants to stress this is a transition time and understands there is a need for resources and is working to help people as best as it can.

What others are reading: