Capitol Reef National Park is closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 16 with 830 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a Sunday, April 5th news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed Sunday that 14 of the 87 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Sunday are at the federal correctional facility in Forrest City. Hutchinson said eight inmates have tested positive there, with another 15 to 20 showing symptoms that will be tested Sunday.