Capitol Reef National Park is closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced Thursday that Capitol Reef National Park, located in south-central Utah, is now closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Herbert also stated that all five of Utah’s national parks are now closed.
