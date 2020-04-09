Capitol Reef National Park is closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Live Now
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced Thursday that Capitol Reef National Park, located in south-central Utah, is now closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Herbert also stated that all five of Utah’s national parks are now closed.

