BYU running back Ty’Son Williams out for the season with torn ACL

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU’s weekend went from bad to worse.

Leading rusher Ty’Son Williams announced on Instagram that he has torn the ACL in his left knee and is out for the season.

“Unfortunately my 2019 season has come to an end due to an ACL tear in my left knee. Having no regrets as every time I gave it my all when I was out there,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams suffered the injury after catching a pass late in the second quarter of BYU’s 45-19 loss to Washington on Saturday.

“I appreciate all my family and friends reaching out as I always say ‘I love y’all,’ Williams wrote. “Unsure of what the next chapter holds, but I know the LORD will be involved so I have no worries. To my brothers I leave out there on the field finish the mission we still have everything ahead of us. Go Cougs!”

Williams will be replaced by Emmanuel Esukpa, who had 80 total yards this season, 49 yesterday against the Huskies, and last year’s leading rusher Lopini Katoa.

“It was heartbreaking,” Esukpa said after the game. “We’ve gotten pretty close since I’ve been here, so it was heartbreaking to see.”

Williams, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, rushed for 264 yards on 49 carries with three touchdowns in four games with BYU. He also had seven catches for 49 yards.

BYU next plays at Toledo Saturday at 10:00 a.m.