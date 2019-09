Beehive Blitz – Week 7

Nicea visited Larry H. Miller Honda in Murray to check out the brand new Honda Civic Hatchback.

The newly redesigned Civic gets an astounding 35 highway/29 city mpg and is loaded with technology that ensures you're safe on the road and makes your ride more enjoyable. With a high-tech dash and configurable cargo area, this versatile Hatchback is perfectly equipped to meet the digital and physical demands of any person daring enough to drive it.