Newsfore Opt-In Form

Baby Shark has now invaded your cereal

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • On Good Things Utah today – Check your cereal aisle – Baby Shark is now in a box! We are taste testing the colorful concoction. And when it comes to weddings, one woman didn’t just wear her dress once. You won’t believe her post-bridal adventures… Plus, have you heard the term “cocooning”? Why therapists say it’s a natural state of mind for new moms. And why is your significant other angry all the time? We have three possible reasons that are so relatable!
  • And finally, singer Normani’s latest hit launches a viral challenge – is our team up to it? You’ll just have to watch and see! Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of Good Things Utah.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS