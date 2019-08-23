Baby Shark has now invaded your cereal

Dance instructor, Kim Delgrosso, along with the choreographer of the incredible show UNbreakable, Marinda Davis, chatted with us about the upcoming show. Marinda shared her incredible story that inspired it all.

The show tells a story of Marinda's emotions during a time in her life when she was having a multitude of health problems that eventually forced her to stop dancing. The show was created with the Kübler Ross model of the Five Stages of Grief in mind to give you a look into how she was feeling during this rough period in her life.