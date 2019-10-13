Armed robbery in Taylorsville

by: , Josh Atkins

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Unified Police Department, there was an armed robbery on 330 W 5620 S in Taylorsville.

Unified Police tell ABC4 News the two suspects ran on foot and were tracked down by K-9’s.

They were reports of shots fired, but police say they were never able to confirm it happened.

The suspects were taken into custody and are now being questioned.

