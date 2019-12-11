75 years of the Nutcracker with Ballet West

The Nutcracker is in full swing at Ballet West, now in it’s 75th year! Deena Marie dropped by the Capitol Theatre to chat with artistic director Adam Sklute, and get a behind-the-scenes look at principal artists Beckanne Sisk and Chase O’Connell in action.

Adam tells us what makes The Nutcracker so special, the magic of the tradition, and how the experience lasts a lifetime. Beckanne and Chase give us a personal glimpse into their own love story, from meeting at Ballet West to becoming engaged right there in the rehearsal studio!

The Nutcracker runs now through December 26th. For tickets and details, visit balletwest.org