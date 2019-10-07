5 of the best restaurants in Utah

We had the amazing blogger and full-time foodie, Brooke Eliason, on the show to tell us about 5 of her favorite restaurants in Utah. Brooke is a Native Utahn and has always had a passion for food. In 2010 she started her blog Female Foodie and has kept it going ever since. Brooke believes that Utah (especially Salt Lake City) is an up and coming food city, and gave us 5 restaurants that prove her right.

Settabello

Settabello is a Neapolitan pizzeria that serves up woodfired pizza that gives it a great flavor. Brooke goes as far to say that Settabello is her favorite place to get pizza in Utah.

2. Freshies

Freshies, flies their lobster in from Maine fresh every single day, making it one of the only fresh lobster restaurants in Utah. Freshies originally started with a food truck, and then opened a brick and mortar in Park City. Their second location is right on 9th south near downtown. She tells us that it’s one of the best restaurants in Salt Lake City.

3. Takashi

Takashi is all about the sushi, and their specialty is their fresh fish. Takashi boasts a fresh and modern environment with fish flown in daily for some of the most delicious sushi rolls. She says they are typically very busy, because of how great the food is, so be prepared to wait.

4. Feldman’s Deli

Brooke says, if you’re looking for the best sandwich in town, this is the place. Feldman’s is a New York style deli that offers a variety of traditional Jewish deli sandwiches alongside some of the old time classics in a cafè setting.

5. Sweet Lake Biscuits and Limeade

Sweet Lake is a perfect breakfast and brunch spot. Eliason recommends ‘The Hoss’ and classic limeade. Brooke says the homemade gravy is to die for.

Brooke had all of our mouths watering after coming on the show and now we all have a plethora of restaurants to try. IF you would like to see the rest of her list, or to see other places she recommends you can find them on her website femalefoodie.com or on her Instagram @femalefoodie.