3 hair care products you can make at home!

Are you looking to save money on hair care products? Surae shared 3 recipes with us that can be made with common household ingredients!

Everybody loves a good dry shampoo, but purchasing it often can really add up. Luckily, you can make your own dry shampoo by using equal parts:

Cornstarch

Cocoa Powder (if brunette)

Mix the two powders together and store it in your preferred container. When you’re ready, apply the powder to the oily parts of your hair with a makeup brush or your hands.

Dry shampoo can be helpful for days when we don’t have time to wash our hair or for when we want to add volume as Nicea explained, however using it repeatedly, along with other products, can create build up. For a hair rinse that will help to remove this build up mix:

1 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Cup Water

10 Drops Essential Oils (your favorite scent)

Applying this rinse after your shampoo and conditioner will help clarify your hair. If you’re in need of an extra scalp cleanse, you can combine:

1 Tbsp Baking Soda

1 Tbsp Shampoo

This mixture will help restore your scalp and leave your hair bouncy and fresh! Give these recipes a try the next time you are in need of some hair pick me ups!