13-year-old Make-a-Wish kid gets her wish granted

Lehi, Utah (ABC4 News) – Members of the Lehi community gathered for the Make-A-Wish Utah foundation 5k fun run Saturday morning.

The event was a partnership between Make-a-wish and Stonehaven Dental. Event organizers told ABC4 the race helps raise funds for kids battling cancer in Utah.

Mark Thackeray, Marketing Director for Stonehaven says they have had a number of team members go through the challenging ordeal of having a child or loved one battling cancer. Thackeray himself says the event hits home as his daughter has stage 4 melanoma.

In addition to the fun run, both Stonehaven Dental and Make-A-Wish held a proclamation party to announce a wish granted: 13-year-old Brooklyn will get to go on a Royal Caribbean Cruise with her family in January 2020.

