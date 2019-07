MORGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A semi rollover on I-84 at exit 108 (near Taggart’s Grill) is blocking all lanes of traffic Tuesday morning.

Troopers say there were two vehicles involved. A semi and a dump truck.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road and to exit 108 to get back on the road. Expect delays in the area.

Officials say the driver has minor injuries.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

