I-15 to close several nights this week in Lehi

LEHI (ABC4 News)- Northbound I-15 will be closed in Lehi several nights this week.

Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation say northbound will be closed between Lehi Main Street and 2100 North from Tuesday through Thursday night.

The closure starts at 11 p.m. The lanes will reopen the next morning at 4:30 a.m.

The freeway will also close at Midnight on Saturday and reopen at 6 a.m.

Anyone driving in the area will be rerouted at Lehi Main Street and then back onto the freeway at State Street and 2100 North.

Crews will be working to place beams for the new I-15 bridge. By late 2020, UDOT officials say I-15 in Lehi will have two additional lanes in each direction, redesigned interchanges at S.R. 92 and 2100 North, a new one-way frontage road system, and more options for drivers to access the freeway and surrounding Lehi destinations.

For the latest on construction and traffic visit udottraffic.utah.gov.

