Heads up Sandy drivers: UDOT working on 9000th South on and off-ramps this week

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Department of Transportation is changing things up at 9000 South in Sandy.

Officials with the department say the northbound on and off-ramps will be restriped starting at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This means drivers will need to plan ahead for delays and expect different traffic patterns Thursday.

There will also be overnight lane restrictions on 9000 South between Sandy Parkway and Monroe Street as well as the northbound off- and on-ramps.



UDOT says this project will be going through late 2020. Crews are working to reconfigure the ramps and build a bridge over 9000 South for the new collector-distributor system.

For the latest on construction and traffic visit http://udottraffic.utah.gov/



What others are reading:



