‘More than ever, service, kindness, and generosity matter’: Donation deadlines extended in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Tis’ the season of giving, and the Larry H. Miller group is playing ball.

Gail Miller and the Miller family announced Monday morning that due to the public generosity and continuing need in the community, the week-long holiday food and toy drive for Utah Food Bank and Toys for Tots would be extended through Friday, December 11.

The public may continue to drop-off donations at locations across the state, including 22 Larry H. Miller Dealerships, 14 LHM Megaplex Theatres, Vivint Arena, and Smith’s Ballpark.

“We appreciate the generosity of our Utah community and their support for those who need our help,” Gail Miller, Owner, and Chair of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, shares.

In addition, the Miller family announced that they would match all monetary donations to Utah Food Bank through the end of December up to $100,000.

“Our hope is that the spirit of giving continues throughout this extended drive via safe means either online or at our many locations. This year has taken a toll on so many, and more than ever, service, kindness, and generosity matter,” Miller adds.

To donate towards the match, the public is encouraged to visit DrivenToCelebrate.com and click on the banner at the top of the page.

Furthermore, the Miller donation will also help Utah Food Bank provide 414,000 meals to Utahns facing hunger.

“Utah Food Bank is so incredibly grateful for Gail Miller and the Miller family’s generous donation,” says Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO. “Her donation alone will provide 414,000 meals for Utahns facing hunger. If we can reach that match goal, we will be able to provide double that for the 511,000 Utahns facing hunger, thousands of whom are experiencing hunger for the first time. It comes at a crucial time when so many families are struggling to put food on their tables for the holidays.”

The food and toy drive is part of the LHM Group’s larger Driven to Celebrate™ initiative. The month-long collection of events and activities includes free classic Christmas movies, exclusive virtual performances, an outdoor winter wonderland, as well as lots of lights and holiday cheer. Driven to Celebrate is a community-driven initiative from the Larry H. & Gail Miller family and the LHM Group of Companies and is designed to give individuals and families a variety of opportunities to enjoy the holidays in a safe, socially-distanced way.

The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies is a privately owned family business with operations located across the western United States. The LHM Group’s focus falls within six primary categories: automotive, sports, entertainment, finance, insurance, and real estate.

In addition, ABC4 News is also teaming up with the Salt Lake City School District for our first Coats 4 Kids drive. We’re hoping to collect 10,000 coats to help our community during a time of need.

For more information on how you can help click here.