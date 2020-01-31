Looking for a winter treat? It’s just a few minutes away in Morgan County

Winter is one of the best times to get out and enjoy our state and beautiful Morgan County shows off some of our greatest scenery. If you are looking for a winter treat, exploration is just a few minutes away from the Wasatch Front.

The roar of the engine and trekking through snowy terrain, it’s what waiting for you in Morgan County.

Kory Martin and his crew call this county home. Martin sits on the chamber board and brought his business, Young Dodge Automotive, back to where it all started about seven years ago. His store offers families what then need to recreate in the winter months.

And Martin says with no traffic, peace and quiet and miles of magnificent mountainside, this is the place.

“When we get the smog in the valley, we are blue skies and beautiful up here.”

Clear skies and clean air during the day makes Morgan County the place to stargaze at night. You’d be amazed what’s possible without the glow of city lights.

The seasons also bring a change in activities for the nonprofit, Drege Second Chance Ranch. Rehabilitated horses are ready to take your family on trail rides and offer riding lessons and in the winter. It’s a slice of wintry western fun.

For more information on the awesome things to do in Morgan County in the winter, go to MorganTourism.com.