Family activities, fishing tournaments, and undisturbed biking in beautiful Sevier County

Road Tour

Winter blues don’t exist in the Sevier Valley, and our next stop on the winter road tour shows off that in the middle of February, you can have the best of winter and a taste of summer fun.

Who says winter doesn’t bring the hotness when it comes to fishing? They don’t call it ‘Fish Lake’ for nothing. And you know, this weekend, one of the best family activities in Sevier County, you’ve got to get down here.

Probably one of the most attended tournaments in, the whole state, it’s a great time and you are in a beautiful place.

Thousands of people will be on hand trying to catch one of the thousand tagged fish from 8am to 2:30pm. Even if you aren’t looking for the catch of the day you get to soak up the sights and sounds of stunning Sevier county.

It’s a forty-minute drive from Richfield to Fish Lake. That forty-minute drive offers you an escape from wintry wonder and the chance to put the pedal to metal in Utah’s trail country.

Riding the trails with a touch of snow is magical. There’s twelve new miles of trails open. And 10 to 12 more in development in the area. Dr. David Graf coaches the high school mountain bike team and knows this is a winter hot spot for cyclists.

You may have ridden many trails in Utah and with a such diverse state, but how many can you ride and not see many people? Not a lot. That’s the beauty of Richfield.

