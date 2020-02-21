Escape the snow to ancient-civilization scenery unique to wintertime at Fremont Indian State Park

Live Now
Central Utah offers an escape from our snowiest months along the Wasatch front. Fremont Indian State Park is a must see during all the seasons. It’s hard to beat year-round access to trail country and the proximity to ancients’ pictographs and panels.

One foot in front of the other takes you on a trek to ancient civilizations. Petroglyphs, rock art panels and pictographs popping everywhere you look.

Nestled within Utah’s trail country. Winter camping keeps you toasty. Whether it’s cabins or the only authentic Native American pit house you can stay in within the state of Utah.

Paved, accessible trails are perfect for the whole family and strollers. But when the winter chill is in the air, you can set your sights on the museum and the indoor playground.

