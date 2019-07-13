Driver loses control of car, crashes into Magna home

MAGNA, Utah – (ABC4 News) – An 18-year-old teen driver is in critical condition after losing control of his car and crashing through a Magna home early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Melody Gray from the Unified Police Department tells ABC 4 News the driver was traveling westbound near 3488 South Patrick Drive (about 7300 West) in Magna when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the home. Gray says the impact was so intense, the vehicle penetrated the exterior wall of the home, nearly missing the resident.

The impact destroyed the car and required the efforts of the resident and first responders to get him out. He was flown to a local hospital in critical condition. The Unified Police Critical Accident Team remains on scene to determine how the incident happened and if there were any impairments to the driver.

Gray says the home is uninhabitable and the Red Cross is helping the resident find an alternate place to stay.