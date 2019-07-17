Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Top News
Mosquitoes in Southern Utah test positive for West Nile virus, public health officials say
Former St. George school teacher pleas no contest, accused of molesting at least 5 students
Young pelican numbers dwindle in Utah, why breeding ground is threatened
50 pounds of meth confiscated in 2 recent Southern Utah busts
Weather pattern shift for work week–the heat is on!
More Top News Headlines
Mass Shooting Update: Texas Governor says at least 20 dead in mall shooting
Zion’s monsoon season underway, with ‘probable’ flash flood potential at times this week
5 teens from St. George area injured after California crash with alleged drunk driver
Washington County School District begins installing new security doors at all schools
Switchpoint to open one-of-a-kind ‘Stepping Stones’ childcare for low-income families
Sand Hollow State Park officials have responded to 50 distressed calls so far this summer
Visitors at Zion National Park harassing and touching wildlife, park rangers say
2 people killed after a truck plummets 160 feet down mountainside in Weber County have been identified
13-year-old boy killed, another injured in rollover crashes with UTVs, ATVs, near Sand Hollow State Park
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS