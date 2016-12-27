Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Coronavirus Updates
Political News
Sports
Podcasts
Good4Utah Extra
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather School
Ski Report
Good Things Utah
Gift Guide
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming
Contests
Community
Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Road Tour
Intermountain Healthcare
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Watch Live
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Fatal Accident
25-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Orem identified
Woman killed after crashing vehicle into construction pit identified
Video
Man who after darting across freeway in Murray has been identified
Video
Man hit and killed while crossing the street in Midvale identified
Video
Dirt bike crash leaves 2 teen cousins dead
More Fatal Accident Headlines
Toddler killed after mother crashes vehicle into a tree
Woman killed when hit by two cars while crossing the street
Video
Wrong-way driver on freeway killed after hitting vehicle head-on
Video
Man killed in Provo Canyon crash
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck on SR 18
Video
Two people killed on I-70 in Grand County
One Man Dead After Car Is Pinned Under Semi Truck
Video
UHP: Weather Definitely a Factor in Deadly Accident
Video
Arizona Woman Killed in Head-On Collision in Kanab
Salt Lake City Man Dies on Christmas After Hitting Black Ice in Tooele County
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Going Agg