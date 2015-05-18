Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Republican Governor Candidates
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Coronavirus
Weather
Ski Report
Weather Camera Network
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Gift Guide
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work For Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Road Tour
Intermountain Healthcare
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Duchesne
Manila HS Principal speaks out about alleged racist taunts by opponent’s fans
Video
Fire sparks at oilfield prompting evacuation of nearby home
Strawberry River Road closed west of Camelot for at least a year
Video
How you can help the Red Cross help families affected by the Dollar Ridge Fire
Video
American Red Cross assists 900 evacuees during Dollar Ridge Fire
Video
More Duchesne Headlines
Dollar Ridge Fire impacts mail delivery
Video
Displaced residents of Dollar Ridge fire go home to salvage what they can
Video
More counties join in fight against ‘Big Pharma’
Video
Firefighters from 9 agencies contain wildfire in Duchesne County
Nearly 300 barrels of oil spilled in semi rollover in Duchesne County
Video
Don't Miss
Strawberry Reservoir: Watery Graveyard
Intermountain Healthcare
Get to know the Republican candidates running for governor
Video
Hidden History Month
The Big Game
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video