Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Don Hudson
How officers process the horrors of child exploitation cases
How officers process the horrors of child exploitation cases
Utah mom helps students smile one costume at a time
The Graffiti Guys: How they erased 700 tags in six weeks
Injured trooper back home in Montana after two months of care in Utah
More Don Hudson Headlines
How a Utah firefighter helps to prevent suicide
Utah woman who was nearly killed – on a mission of love and forgiveness
Cop and Social Worker: Why officer loves working with the mental health team
Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift: Utah man donates part of his liver to his mom
Behind the Badge: Patrolling one of Utah’s high-speed highways
Behind the Badge: Serving Citizens and Saving Lives
Equine-assisted therapy life-changing for young boy
Behind the Badge: How the RAG Team seeks out and wipes out graffiti
How horse therapy is improving lives in Utah
Behind the Badge: The Utah cop from the Caribbean
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS