Dixie State University
Child pornography rising in Southern Utah, more cases being sent by ICAC
Dixie State University and St George rising together
Bring a business concept to reality at Dixie State’s Innovation Plaza
Dixie State welcomes new dean to College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Dixie State raises awareness for mental heath
More Dixie State University Headlines
Hundreds of e-scooters installed in St. George
Dixie State unveils public ‘makerspace’
Dixie State moves to Division I, joins Western Athletic Conference
Dixie State abuzz over Division I move
Dixie State eyes move to NCAA Division I
Man interrupts 2nd Congressional District debate with claim about vaccines and autism
VIDEO: 2nd Congressional District Debate between Chris Stewart & Shireen Ghorbani
St. George police train for active-shooter scenarios
Dixie State University’s president kicks off ‘Week of the Young Child’ reading challenge
Mitt Romney visits Dixie State University
