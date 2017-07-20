Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Contest
KTVX-KUCW doTERRA Father’s Day Sweepstakes Winners
Miss Utah 2018 performs her talent for the very last time
Miss Utah contestants get grilled in a round of spontaneous onstage questions
A special preview of the merchandise at Star Wars, Galaxy’s Edge
KTVX/KUCW Reba with Brooks & Dunn Concert Sweepstakes Winner!
More Contest Headlines
Centerville family wins California theme park giveaway
KTVX/KUCW Pro Football Challenge Overall Winner 2018
How you could win the country music trip of a lifetime
Exciting events rolling out at The Shops at South Town including more Harry Potter
How one woman is helping children state wide
How you can enter to win $5K toward a car
Energy-efficient filmakers wanted
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS