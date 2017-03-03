Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Cold Case
Utah Cold Case Coalition hopes playing cards will help solve cases
The Justice Files: A pistol’s past
Family of slain Salt Lake City Police officer wants justice
Salt Lake County investigators announce arrest in 2014 cold case
Tip will lead experts to desert mine shafts in search of Susan Powell’s remains
More Cold Case Headlines
Prison inmate charged with 2014 Provo murder
23 years later, Rosie Tapia murder remains unsolved
Utah Cold Case Foundation announces ‘call to action’
Family of woman murdered 19 years ago still seeks justice
22 Years and Rosie Tapia’s cold case still open
Unsolved murder case prompts new training for police
Police: After 40 years, cold case murder solved
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS