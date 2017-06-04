Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints
Six Latter-day Saint missionaries held at gunpoint in West Valley City
Latter-day Saints’ Oakland California Temple re-dedicated
Former bishop sentenced to 120 days in jail for sex abuse of young boys
Latter-day Saint officials unveil renovation plans for St. George Temple
Utah woman who was nearly killed – on a mission of love and forgiveness
More Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints Headlines
Sisters in Slacks – LDS Church says sister missionaries now have the option to wear pants
New Deadpool movie poster resembles painting of Jesus often used by the LDS Church
LDS Church making major changes in Home Teaching and Visiting Teaching programs
Two Utah LDS missionaries involved in Spain car crash
What do changes for the new LDS church presidency mean?
Former heart surgeon named president of the LDS Church
LDS Church leadership explained
They Said She’d Never Walk or Talk Again – See How She’s Doing Now
Open house for expanded LDS Missionary Training Center
Rock climbers partner with LDS church to protect Little Cottonwood Canyon
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS