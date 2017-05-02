Skip to content
Child Porn
How officers process the horrors of child exploitation cases
How officers process the horrors of child exploitation cases
US Marshal says stopping child pornography should be one of Utah’s top priorities
Prosecuting major criminals – Behind the Badge with Utah’s U.S. Attorneys
Brothers accused of sharing child porn
More Child Porn Headlines
Deputies: Utah County man downloaded videos of child rape
Police: Layton man caught with more than 40K files of child porn
Man found with 375 images of child porn, victims as young as two
Utah’s Fight Against Child Pornography – Disturbing & Rewarding
Utah dentist faces child pornography charges
Hurricane man arrested after police find child porn
Bountiful OBGYN now facing federal charges for producing child porn
Bountiful doctor arrested for child porn
Utah teacher accused of having child porn in classroom
